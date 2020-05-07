Disney Eyes Avengers Star Karen Gillan For Female Lead In Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboot

PA/Disney

It’s been a couple of years since rumours started floating around that Disney was looking to reboot its Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, but there was always somewhat of a question mark over what that would mean for Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow.

It finally looks as though we could see the return of the iconic films, but this time the studio is said to be in search of a female lead.

It’s reported that insider Daniel Richtman said Disney is going for an alternative reboot style, and one name floating around as favourite is Jumanji: The Next Level star Karen Gillan. I mean, that would be incredible.

According to Disinsider, her name was first mentioned last year, however it’s currently unknown whether any formal talks have taken place.

The insiders also report, however, that the studio may be on the hunt for a woman of colour to fulfil the role, while details of the character herself remain unknown.

There is speculation that the film could be centered around Redd, a popular female pirate who is featured in the Disney Park attraction and is a meet-and-greet character.

It’s claimed that the studio bagged Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and Ted Elliot, who wrote the previous films in the Pirates of the Carribean franchise, back in October in a bid to find a new direction for the hugely popular films.

Insiders also say Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman will produce the reboot, although a director is still to be signed.

While there have been rumours the newest instalment could go straight to Disney+ like several other films, it is now being reported that the $100 million budget movie will be made for a theatrical release.

Insiders also said a return for Depp is unlikely, given that the film is a reboot. When asked back in 2018, Sean Bailey, President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, avoided speaking directly about whether Depp would be involved.

He told The Hollywood Reporter:

We want to bring in a new energy and vitality. I love the [Pirates] movies, but part of the reason Paul and Rhett are so interesting is that we want to give it a kick in the pants. And that’s what I’ve tasked them with.

It’s no surprise they’re so keen to get the ball rolling again, given that the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is one of the most financially successful of all time, amassing $4.5 billion at the worldwide box office.