Disney Fans Want Danny DeVito To Return As Phil In Hercules Remake

After much speculation, it turns out the rumours are true: Disney is making a live-action remake of Hercules.

It was confirmed last night, April 30, that the studio has hired Dave Callaham to re-write the 1997 classic, but fans have got their own ideas about who should be cast.

Anyone who has seen the original animation will know that Danny DeVito voiced Philoctetes, the crochety half-human, half-goat, who served as a trainer of heroes – including Hercules.

And, it seems like Danny did such a good job that fans just won’t rest until bosses decide to sign him up to revive the role in the live-action remake.

‘If Danny DeVito doesn’t get cast as Phil I will RIOT,’ one fan tweeted, while another added: ‘If Danny DeVito isn’t cast, then there is literally no point to watch this.’

Another Hercules fan, who isn’t keen on the idea of a remake, wrote:

I hate the fact that this is being done… But I will give it significantly less late if Danny DeVito is still Phil.

The original Hercules movie, released in 1997 and directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, is a fictional story based on legendary Greek hero, Hercules. The film sees him go on a journey to Mount Olympus, with Phil by his side, where he must prove himself as worthy to the Gods.

Disney Fans Want Danny DeVito To Return As Phil In Hercules Remake Disney

Given fans’ reactions, it just goes to show how popular DeVito was in the iconic role, so it’s certainly worth considering for the studio.

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the Russo brothers, Joe and Anthony, would produce the remake under their AGBO banner.

While rumours have been floating around for several weeks on who could be cast in the remake, the reality is the production is in very early stages, and therefore, is far from the casting stage.

It’s impossible to know whether Disney will stick to what it knows and keep Hercules close to the original animation, as done with The Lion King, or whether it will be more like upcoming Mulan, which is set for release on July 24 and is said to be only loosely based on the 1998 animation.

Dave Callaham is known for writing the Expendables franchise, Marvel’s forthcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, while he’s currently working on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. So, we can probably expect action, action and some more action.