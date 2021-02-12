Disney+ Hits Almost 100 Million Subscribers

Disney+

Disney+ has released some high profile content in recent months, and it seems to be paying off as the service has gained nearly 100 million subscribers since it launched.

Through the releases of flagship titles like Soul and The Mandalorian, Disney+ has managed to gain plenty of subscribers. In fact, according to its Q1 2021 earnings report, the service now has 94.9 million subscribers around the world.

The number of subscribers is a significant jump from earlier in 2020, and it looks like the service is doing better than expected. Combined with Hulu and ESPN Plus subscriptions, Disney now has 137 million subscribers in total.

In December, Disney+ announced it had reached the impressive milestone of 86 million subscribers. However, in the last couple of months, the streaming service has seen the number of subscribers grow rapidly. The original goal for Disney+ was to gain 90 million subscribers within four years, and the service has surpassed that goal in just over a year.

On the back of this success, the service now has new goals and has also seen its value increase. The company announced in the earnings report that it wants to reach between 230 million and 260 million subscribers by 2024 and, as a result of this target, the stock price of the company has already increased by 1.7%.

While the streaming service has seen growth since launch because of its titles, there are also external factors at play. The coronavirus pandemic has been partly attributed as a reason behind an increase in subscribers, as the cinema is no longer a viable option for many. With that in mind, the rate of new subscriptions may eventually slow as the world returns to normality and cinemas re-open.

Moving forward, the streaming service has ambitious plans. Fortunately for subscribers, this should mean plenty of fresh content as well as the ability to return to old favourites.