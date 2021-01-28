Disney+ Is Adding 270 New Movies To Its Service Disney

If the main reason you’ve held out on a Disney+ subscription so far is the lack of serious movie content, this could be the news you’ve been waiting for.

The streaming service’s movie slate is set to get a serious boost thanks to the upcoming launch of its new platform, Star. Ahead of Star’s arrival next month, Disney has announced the full list of movies being made available, with a massive 270 new additions coming to the platform.

We’ve already known for a while that Star would be bringing some fan favourites to Disney+, but this list confirms that a whole bunch of non-franchise, non-PG-rated content is heading to the platform.

Disney Plus Announcement Pic Disney+/Twitter

The announced movies include a whole slate from 20th Century Fox’s catalogue, which Disney snapped up a few years ago, so some of these films are coming to streaming for the first time in a while.

Fans of ’90s action movies will be especially pleased, with the entire Die Hard series and two Independence Day movies appearing on the list. Other films making an appearance include a number from Wes Anderson’s back catalogue, award-winners like The Favourite and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and modern faves like The Devil Wears Prada, Moulin Rouge, and Deadpool.

Die Hard 20th Century Fox/Disney+

There are also plenty of old-school classics to be found, including 9 to 5, Cleopatra, Working Girl and the original Planet of the Apes.

The launch of Star sets Disney+ up to compete with the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime when it comes to the range of content available on its platform, meaning that actually making your mind up about what to watch just got even harder.

Star launches in the UK on Disney+ on February 23.

