Disney+ Is Available In The UK From Today Marvel Studios/Pixar

Disney+ is finally available in the UK, and it’s the ultimate self-isolation gift.

The House of Mouse’s entry into the streaming thunderdome is a behemoth, packing an unbelievable backlog of classics and modern favourites alongside tantalising original programming.

The US, Canada and the Netherlands have been enjoying its treats since November last year, with us in the UK waiting like chumps. Those days are over, however – we can finally log in.

The Simpsons Movie 20th Century Studios

If you had the foresight to preorder a subscription to Disney+, you’ve saved £10 across the year. For those signing up today, don’t worry – it’s super affordable. The service is currently priced at £5.99 per month or £59.99 for the year.

You’ll be able to download the app on iOS and Android devices, most smart TVs, Chromecast and gaming consoles (specifically, the PS4 and Xbox One – not the Nintendo Switch).

So, why should you jump in and add another streaming service to your portfolio alongside Netflix, Amazon Prime, Now TV etc? Well, let me walk you through the platform’s selection, which includes more than 1,000 films.

Avengers Endgame End Fight Marvel Studios

Barring Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home (which are under the control of Sony), you’ll have the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to watch. You’ll also be able to dive into the full roster of Disney’s classics (with the exception of Song of the South), including the likes of Bambi, The Lion King, Lilo and Stitch and Frozen (plus its sequel).

Then, there’s Pixar’s full filmography, including but not limited to: the Toy Story trilogy, WALL-E, Inside Out and Finding Nemo (the studio’s most recent film, Onward, will drop on the platform at a later date).

Finding Nemo Pixar

And how could we forget the galaxy far, far away? Yes, nearly every single Star Wars movie will be available to watch – the cursed holiday special isn’t included, nor is The Rise of Skywalker (the latter will be added to the platform relatively soon, though).

Of course, the main attraction of that franchise is The Mandalorian, the exclusive Disney+ prestige series set after Return of the Jedi, which has been immensely popular since premiering in the US. That said, it’s not like we’ve been kept out of the loop – nearly every person on the planet probably knows about Baby Yoda at this point.

There's A Petition To Apple To Make Baby Yoda An Emoji Disney+

Disney’s purchase of Fox and its entertainment assets means there’ll also be a vast selection of content outside cartoons, superheroes and sci-fi, such as Mrs Doubtfire and The Sound of Music.

Last but not least, the pièce de résistance: 640 episodes of The Simpsons. Ahead of the platform’s launch, there were concerns regarding the show’s inclusion in the UK due to issues with distribution rights – thankfully, Disney and Sky came to an arrangement allowing both the streaming service and broadcaster to have access.

What are you waiting for?