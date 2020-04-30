Disney Is Developing Live-Action Hercules, Insiders Say Disney

Disney is set to make Hercules its next live-action remake, according to reports.

The film is expected to go to theatrical release rather than straight to Disney+ like Lady and the Tramp and the upcoming Robin Hood, which is currently still in the production stages.

It is thought it will feature the iconic songs from the original movie, with a few new added extras thrown in.

Bosses are said to have tapped Jeffrey Silver and Karen Gilchrist, co-producers of The Lion King live-action remake, to produce the film. Given the film’s huge success, it’s unsurprising Disney bosses would want to bring them onboard.

Disney is also considering Jon Favreau and the Russo Brothers to adapt the film, The Disinsider reports.

Favreau directed both The Jungle Book and The Lion King remakes, so if The Disinsider’s sources are correct, he’ll be reuniting with Silver and Gilchrist once again.

The Russo Brothers have been behind the camera for some of the biggest and most successful films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it will be interesting to see if the rumours come into fruition.

Just last week Ariana Grande appeared to be gunning for the part of Megara after performing a stunning rendition of I Won’t Say I’m In Love at the virtual Disney singalong.

The official description for Hercules reads:

Taken from the gods as a newborn and adopted on earth, Hercules is just an awkward pillar of strength trying to fit in. What he wants most is to impress his father Zeus. When Hercules discovers Hades’ sinister plot to take over Mount Olympus, he goes from zero to hero and, with the help of his pals Pegasus and Phil, discovers that real strength comes from the heart!

The original Hercules animation stars the voices of Tate Donovan, Danny DeVito, James Woods, Susan Egan, Bobcat Goldthwait, Charlton Heston, Rip Torn and Samantha Eggar, so we can only imagine the star-studded cast who will be brought onboard for a the big cinematic remake.

This is going to be incredible.