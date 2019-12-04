Disney Is Now Selling Official Baby Yoda Merch

Zavvi/Disney+

The internet cried out for it. They craved it. Now, Disney has supplied the goods: Baby Yoda merchandise is on sale, and you’d better be quick.

Ever since the debut of Disney+, and subsequently Star Wars’ The Mandalorian, the world has been talking about the green infant affectionately known as Baby Yoda (though, again, he’s not actually a baby Yoda, just the same species as the Jedi Grand Master).

As memes of the undeniably cute character flood the Twitter-sphere, fans have been dying to get their hands on some Baby Yoda keepsakes – and now they can.

If you’re in the UK and want a little Baby Yoda for yourself, head over to Zavvi, where you’ll be able to order both a Pop! Vinyl figure (for £10.99) and an 11-inch plush toy (for £26.99), alongside additional Mandalorian-themed items.

Commenting on the new merch, Emily Murray, Content and Social Executive at Zavvi, told UNILAD:

The Zavvi team love Star Wars, and of course were unable to resist the charms (and memes) of Baby Yoda – just look at those eyes! So it was an exciting morning finding out we had merch to sell on site, and unsurprisingly both the Pop! Figure and Plush Toy have become some of our fastest selling products.

If you fancy a bigger Pop! Vinyl figure, or other Baby Yoda stuff like t-shirts and jumpers, you’ll need to buy directly from the Disney store (it’s worth noting that, unless you’re in the US, you’ll need to fork out for shipping fees as they aren’t yet available on Disney’s UK website).

Also, try not to think of them as a Christmas present for your Star Wars-enthused pal because, while other Mandalorian items are available to buy now, Zavvi has an estimated shipping date of May 30, 2020, for Baby Yoda. However, you still better get your orders in – they’re going fast.

Emily added:

We sold hundreds within only an hour of the products going live at 11.00am! They are pretty cute though, so you can see why. People have also been sharing the love on social media, and we have seen a spike in traffic to our website.

While he is affectionately named Baby Yoda, the character (who’s known as ‘The Child’ in the show) isn’t an infant version of the legendary character – rather, he’s just the same peculiar species as the Jedi Master.

Disney+

Disney+ won’t arrive in the UK and other countries outside the US, Canada and Netherlands until March 31 – but that hasn’t stopped the globe from erupting over the little guy.

You can check out Zavvi’s Baby Yoda merchandise, along with other Mandalorian goodies, by clicking here. Buy it, you must.

