It’s often much more fun to watch a movie with friends, sparking heated discussions and urgent ‘shushings’ during tense bits.

One of the things I’ve personally missed most this year is heading to a friend’s house for films and pizza, without fear of breaking any rules.

Now Disney+ has introduced GroupWatch, a feature which allows viewers to watch Disney+ films or TV shows with friends and family virtually through the app. This feature will sync your streams, ensuring you can watch together even you are physically many miles apart.

mandalorian and baby yoda Disney+

GroupWatch was first tested in Canada on September 10, and in Australia and New Zealand on September 18. Currently available in the US, a European launch is reportedly expected ‘later this fall’.

Disney+ subscribers may invite up to six friends and family members to join them for a rewatch party, with the feature arriving in time for the hotly anticipated release of The Mandalorian season two (October 30).

In a statement, SVP Product Management for Disney+, Jerrell B Jimerson, said:

Storytelling comes alive when you’re able to share and enjoy it with others, and in this moment when many are still apart from their friends and family, GroupWatch offers a way to safely connect virtually by co-viewing your favorite Disney+ stories with your favorite people from the comfort of your living room.

GroupWatch doesn’t have a text chat feature, so as to not distract viewers. However, participants can share their reactions using six different emoji, including ‘like,’ ‘funny,’ ‘sad’ and ‘scared’ via the Disney+ app.

Disney+ Launches Group Feature To Let You Watch With Friends Disney+

Users may launch this feature through the GroupWatch icon, which can be found on the Details page of series and movies in the Disney+ library.

