Disney Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Will Finally Start Filming Next Year

Disney Series Telling Story Of Obi-Wan Kenobi Will Finally Start Filming Next Year

The Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor as the leading Jedi is finally set to start filming next year following a series of hold ups.

News of the show first emerged more than a year ago, though in the following months it faced delays as creators attempted to perfect the scripts for each episode.

Recent rumours suggested the as-yet-untitled series would then start production in September, but Obi-Wan himself has now cleared things up and assured fans that things will kick off for real in March 2021 – assuming nothing derails the show again.

See him discuss the series below:

McGregor confirmed the news during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, October 9, when he discussed the start of production and dropped some hints about what fans can expect from the new series.

The actor commented:

It’s the Obi-Wan Kenobi story, I suppose. It’s not all me, but it certainly will be a lot of me, which is good. We start shooting it in March next year.

McGregor will be reprising his role as Obi-Wan after first taking on the character in George Lucas’s three Star Wars prequels; The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. The actor later made cameos in 2015’s The Force Awakens and 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker.

Speaking to Norton, McGregor went on to express his admiration for English actor Alec Guinness, who played the part of Obi-Wan in the original Star Wars trilogy.

Discussing how he followed in Guinness’ footsteps, he said:

The fun thing about doing that in the first place when I was much younger was trying to imagine Alec Guinness, how would he play these scenes as a younger guy? It led me to watch some of his earlier work, which I had never seen before. Brilliant movies, wonderful films that he’d been in, and I had such a great time studying him in those movies.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, McGregor expressed his thoughts about the show and his enthusiasm to return to the role of Obi-Wan, saying: ‘I’m really excited about it. It’s gonna be great, I think.’

While the success of The Mandalorian suggests fans are on board with the idea of filling out the Star Wars world through TV shows, McGregor said that the Obi-Wan series is currently a ‘standalone season’, with no plans yet for a season two.

Never say never, though, because the actor added: ‘We’ll see. Who knows’

With production set to begin in March it’s unlikely the Obi-Wan series will be released before 2022, but hopefully it will be worth the wait.