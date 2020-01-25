Disney Planning On Traumatising A New Generation With Live-Action Bambi Remake RKO Radio Pictures

There are many traumatising moments in classic Disney movies, from Mufasa’s murder in The Lion King to the bit in in The Fox and The Hound when Widow Tweed is forced to leave Tod in the woods.

But the most harrowing moment in Disney’s array of heart-rending animations has to be the part in Bambi where Bambi’s mother is shot by a hunter, moments after urging him to run for his life.

Nobody with a heart could fail to choke up at the sight of the young deer desperately calling for his mother, only to be met with a devastating silence. The dawning understanding in his huge eyes that nothing will ever be the same again is almost too much to bear.

Bambi Walt Disney

So just imagine what this mournful scene would look like as a live-action feature film, with grief etched onto the face of a realistic young fawn.

This is what we are about to find out, so – not to panic you – you’re probably best building up your emotional resilience as of today.

As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Disney is bringing us a new live-action Bambi.

As with recent remakes The Jungle Book and The Lion King, Disney will be using a photorealistic style, creating animal characters that aren’t actually real but have been developed using CGI to startling effect.

Bambi Walt Disney

As confirmed by Entertainment Weekly, the script will be penned by Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Lindsey Beer (Chaos Walking).

Of course, although the mind is immediately drawn to that scene, there are plenty of enchanting moments to enjoy in Bambi, from the sweet fawn’s friendship with Thumper the rabbit to his burgeoning romance with beautiful young doe, Faline.

A release date for the live action remake of Bambi has yet to be given.