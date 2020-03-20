Disney Releases Pixar’s Onward Early On Streaming Services

Disney Release Pixar's Onward Early On Streaming Services Pixar

Less than a month after hitting cinemas, Pixar’s Onward is coming to VOD and Disney+ early to help you through self-isolation.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the film industry has taken a massive hit with cinemas shutting, film releases delayed and productions shut down.

Disney’s latest big-screen outing, Onward, only had its wide release on March 6. Unfortunately, lots of people probably haven’t had the chance to catch it considering the tumultuous weeks that came after. Not to worry, you can watch it from home today.

Onward will be available to buy – not rent – today, March 20, for the sum of $19.99 from Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW and VUDU. Then, on April 3, it’ll also be available to stream on Disney+ – what a treat!

However, for any UK readers getting excited right now, curb your enthusiasm – there’s no confirmation of whether Onward will also be available to buy digitally across the pond, nor do we know if we’ll get it on Disney+ also (the streaming service finally becomes available on March 24).

In a statement, the film’s director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae said:

While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

The move to release Onward early comes hot on the heels of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s early digital release and Frozen 2’s gracious drop on Disney+ ahead of schedule, intended as a gift for families in self-isolation during the COVID-19 outbreak.

It also comes after news emerged that a number of films in Universal’s line-up – including The Invisible Man, The Hunt, Emma and Trolls World Tour – would be getting released early digitally. However, with those films, you pay £15.99 ($19.99) to rent them for 48 hours. Birds of Prey and The Gentlemen are also being made available to watch on VOD.