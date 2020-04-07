Disney Releasing New Frozen Short Series Called At Home With Olaf

Disney has created a new Frozen short series called At Home With Olaf and the first instalment is available to watch now.

Though many productions have been put on hold so cast and crew members can self-isolate, Disney has found a way to keep us entertained with the help of our favourite animated snowman.

At Home With Olaf is created by Olaf animator Hyrum Osmond and voiced by the character’s beloved voice actor Josh Gad, who both worked on the digital series from their respective homes.

The series is made up of digital shorts, the first is less than a minute long but gives families a chance to catch up with what the heartwarming character is getting up to – namely mistaking another little snowy character for a snowball.

The digital series is being released on Gad’s social media handles, as well as on the Disney Animation social media pages.

Gad took to Twitter to describe how the series came about, explaining he received a call from Jennifer Lee, the head of Disney Animation and director of the Frozen films, about reprising Olaf from home.

He commented:

So, I did. It was a little bit of a challenge because I’m not good technically, and now we’re releasing Olaf shorts!

Gad later commended those behind the shorts for the amount of work which goes in to creating them, writing:

The sheer volume and production value of these is a testament to the brilliant animators and post production team.

It will be great to see snapshots of Olaf’s adventures over the coming weeks; I’m sure the snowman will do a good job of keeping us entertained!