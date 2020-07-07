Disney Reportedly Working On Third Tron Film With Jared Leto, Insider Claims Disney

Disney is reportedly working on a third Tron film, but it isn’t going to be a reboot.

After originally hitting the big screen in 1982, a Tron series was supposed to drop on Disney+ but was later scrapped. While the reason behind the decision was never confirmed, it was rumoured to be cost related.

However, don’t be too disheartened Tron fans, because rumour has it that another Tron movie is in the works, which will star Suicide Squad’s Jared Leto.

According to Disinsider, a couple of months ago a source confirmed that there was going to be a reboot of the franchise – however, it’s now believed it will be a sequel, with the cast of Tron: Legacy set to return.

The first film sees computer engineer Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) find out that Ed Dillinger (David Warner), an executive at his company, has been stealing his work. Flynn tries to hack into the system, but is transported into the digital world, where he has to face off against Dillinger’s computerised likeness, Sark, and the imposing Master Control Program.

The franchise’s second film hit cinemas back in 2010, a whopping 28 years after the original. It starred the likes of original Tron star Jeff Bridges, Olivia Wilde, Garrett Hedlund and Michael Sheen. Electronic duo Daft Punk did the music for the film, something that was said to help ‘bring the world to life’.

Tron: Legacy focused on Flynn’s son Sam, played by Garrett Hedlund, who has been haunted by his father’s disappearance. Sam is then drawn to Flynn’s Arcade by a strange signal and he is pulled into the same cyberworld in which his father, its creator, had been trapped for 20 years.

The first Tron movie was a hit and was seen as a landmark movie for computer animation, while the second instalment didn’t impress quite as much, only receiving 51% on reviewing platform Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, Tron: Legacy still made Disney a lot of money, so it’s understandable that it would want to create a third film.

A third film had previously been confirmed back in 2012 – thought to have been called Tron: Ascension – by co-writers of Tron: Legacy Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis. However, it was halted three years later, reported Disney Fandom.

Despite rumours of it being scrapped, Tron: Legacy writer Joseph Kosinski said in 2017 that a third film was not ‘totally dead’, so don’t lose hope yet, guys.