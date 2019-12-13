Disney Sued Over Frozen 2 Merchandise

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Frozen 2 has cast its frosty magic across cinemas throughout the land this winter, delighting children who have long memorised every single word to Let It Go.

However, not everybody has been left enchanted by this sparkling return to Arendelle, and I’m not just talking about the parents who hear Idina Menzel’s powerful soprano voice in their sleep.

Disney are currently being sued by Nevada based company Trust Your Journey, which was formed by a cancer survivor and a young widowed mother with the intention of inspiring women who are facing challenges within their own lives.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Trust Your Journey is now suing the entertainment behemoth for illegally using their name on Frozen 2 merchandise.

Within the world of Frozen 2, ‘Trust Your Journey’ of course refers to the adventures of Elsa and Anna as they work together to save their kingdom.

However, Trust Your Journey the company have reportedly been using these three inspirational years since 2007, emblazoning them on various clothing items, accessories and mugs.

According to the Trust Your Journey website:

Trust Your Journey is about YOU! Our vision is that our brand and our website will inspire you daily to be grateful for what you have but mindful of what you can become. Life’s challenges come in all sizes, shapes and colors. You are a unique woman on a journey to be duplicated by no one but shared by many. No woman is alone in her life’s journey. There are always others who have been in your shoes or are currently facing the challenges you are facing. Together we will find strength in sharing our stories, our journeys and knowing that all things are possible. Wherever life takes you–Trust Your Journey!

According to TMZ, Trust Your Journey claim to have sold their range of products at gift shops as well as through QVC and Cracker Barrel, grossing almost $4 million (£3,037,600) in sales.

Trust Your Journey are reportedly now looking to sue for a portion of the profits raked in by this enormously successful sequel. As reported by Yahoo! Finance, Frozen 2 – released November 22 – has already pulled in $340 million in US ticket sales.

Frozen 2 has also been named ‘the highest-grossing opening weekend for an animated film at the global box office’ by Guinness World Records, with global ticket sales reaching $358,200,000 (£278,923,000) as of November 25.

UNILAD has reached out to the Disney press office and Trust Your Journey for comment.

You can catch Frozen 2 in cinemas now.

