Disney+ UK Confirms The Simpsons Will Be Available To Stream

Woo hoo! Despite recent fears, The Simpsons will be available to stream on Disney+ in the UK.

The titanic streaming platform has been available in the US, Canada and the Netherlands since early November last year. For us chumps across the pond, we’ve had to watch on as they revelled in all its bountiful treats, from Springfield to Baby Yoda in a galaxy far, far away.

However, the day is almost upon us: we’ll be able to access Disney+ later this month, and more than 600 episodes of The Simpsons will be available to stream.

Following Disney’s acquisition of Fox and all its entertainment assets, the prospect of having every season of the show at people’s fingertips quickly whet appetites around the globe. However, UK fans of the iconic cartoon grew concerned when Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie were noticeably absent from marketing for the new streaming service.

Its availability has since been confirmed by the House of Mouse itself, after striking a deal with ubiquitous pay-TV provider Sky, which owns the rights to the show in the UK. Disney+ will be available as an app through Sky Q, with a later launch on Now TV (it’s currently unclear whether its deal is exclusive).

This also means Sky customers will have privy access to Disney+ original programming, such as Star Wars‘ The Mandalorian (which people definitely haven’t illegally streamed already), High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Diary of a Future President, The World According To Jeff Goldblum and Marvel’s Hero Project.

Jeremy Darroch, Sky Group CEO, said in a statement:

We’ve built a strong partnership with Disney over three decades and we’re pleased that our customers in the UK and Ireland can continue to enjoy their world-class content – all in one place on Sky Q. This is a great start to what is set to be another stellar year for Sky – in 2020 we’ll launch new channels and genres, start building Sky Studios Elstree and we’ve got brilliant new and returning originals coming too.

As part of the deal, Sky will have first access to films coming to home box office for 20th Century film titles, such as Terminator: Dark Fate and Le Mans ’66, fattening up Sky Cinema’s premiere roster.

Disney+ will be available in the UK from March 24. It’s priced at £5.99 per month or £59.99 for a whole year. However, if you subscribe before March 23, you can save a bit of money and get a full year for £49.99.

