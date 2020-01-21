Disney+ UK Launch Date Brought Forward To March 24

Disney+ brings UK release date forward Marvel Studios/Disney+

The launch date for Disney+ in some western European countries has been brought forward to March 24, meaning the wait is now shorter than ever for Disney fans to get their fix of their favourite titles.

Advert

Viewers in the US have had the luxury of enjoying a wealth of Disney content for more than two months now, but bosses at the company have really been testing the patience of those on this side of the Atlantic.

The streaming service was originally set to launch in the UK on March 31, but the company has decided to treat us by knocking a whole week off the waiting time.

Admittedly, there’s still a while to go before Disney+ actually drops, but by bringing the date forward Disney fans will be able to fit another 168 hours of streaming into their lives. I mean, that’s if you do nothing but watch TV for a whole week – but who needs sleep anyway?

Advert

Bosses haven’t revealed why the launch date has been brought forward, but we can hope it’s because they simply couldn’t wait to show us what’s in store.

Disney+ will be available in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland, with subscriptions costing £5.99 per month or £59.99 for a whole year of content. The monthly subscription price costs the same as Netflix’s basic package, suggesting Disney+ will provide some strong competition for the popular on-demand service.

simba from the Lion King Disney

Other Western European markets such as Belgium, the Nordics and Portugal will unfortunately have to wait until the summer for the service.

When it finally does become available, Disney+ will give viewers access to shows and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

The service contains the company’s entire back catalogue of films, meaning you can spend hours reliving your childhood with animated movies and classic Disney Channel shows, as well as new, original content like The Mandalorian.

That’s right, after weeks of seeing memes and inside jokes, Baby Yoda will finally be here!

There's A Petition To Apple To Make Baby Yoda An Emoji Disney+

Advert

Other exclusive titles include: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series; The World According To Jeff Goldblum; Diary of A Future President; Encore!; and the live action remake of Lady and the Tramp.

We may be well behind American viewers when it comes to accessing Disney+, but I’m sure the wait will be worth it – especially for Baby Yoda.