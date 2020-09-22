Disneyland Tokyo's Beauty And The Beast Land Opens This Month Disney/cdylanm/Twitter

Fancy escaping to a land where all your dreams come true, one where magical teacups dance in unison with a talking candle that fancies itself as a bit of a Casanova?

At this point in 2020, who wouldn’t? Unfortunately, we can’t exactly teleport you through your screen and straight into the world of Beauty and the Beast, but we can point you in the direction of Disneyland Tokyo’s new world.

The ‘Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast’ will open as part of the theme park’s largest-ever expansion later this month, spanning a significant area in the park’s Fantasyland with an attraction based on the animated film, shops and restaurants all included.

Park owner Oriental Land Co. made the announcement last Thursday, September 17, saying the expansion, which occupies an area of about 47,000 m2 across Fantasyland, Tomorrowland and Toontown, will open on September 28.

The largest new attraction is undoubtedly the ‘Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast’, which is set inside the classic Beauty and the Beast castle we know and love from the film.

Once inside the castle, guests will board ‘magical’ cups that dance in rhythm to the movie’s soundtrack as they move through various scenes from the film. The ride takes around eight minutes from start to finish.

‘The tale begins when Belle enters the castle of the Beast and encounters the prince who has been transformed into a beast by a powerful enchantress,’ the resort’s website states. ‘Will Belle and the Beast find love and thus break the spell before the last petal of the enchanted rose falls?’

Before boarding the ride, guests will be transported straight to the heart of the story as soon as they enter the land, with the village Belle called home leading visitors to the castle.

At the entrance to the village is Maurice’s Cottage, which true fans will know is Belle’s father’s home, while the centre of the village is dedicated to Gaston, with a fountain in his honour and a La Taverne de Gaston restaurant.

From there, guests will be able to visit a variety of shops themed around the film, including: La Belle Librairie; Bonjour Gifts; and Little Town Traders.

‘The entire cast of Tokyo Disney Resort is looking forward to welcoming guests and providing an enjoyable experience at the Parks,’ a spokesperson said in a statement.

The ‘Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast’ officially opens at Tokyo Disneyland on September 28.

