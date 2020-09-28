Disneyland Tokyo's Beauty And The Beast Land Opens Today chisaaan28/Instagram/Disney

Get your yellow ballgowns ready, because Disneyland Tokyo’s Beauty and The Beast attraction officially opens today.

The opening of the new area comes as part of Disneyland Tokyo’s largest-ever expansion, and is based within the park’s Fantasyland.

As per its website, the description for the highly-anticipated new attraction reads, ‘The attraction, Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast, is set inside Beauty and the Beast Castle. Guests board magical cups that ‘dance’ in rhythm to the animated film’s well-known music as they move through scenes from the film.’

Here’s a little preview of what to expect:

Guests will enter the attraction via the little town where Belle lives, where Beauty and The Beast fans will spot Maurice’s Cottage. In the centre of the village is a fountain dedicated to the film’s bad guy Gaston, as well as the La Taverne de Gaston restaurant.

Guests will be able to visit a variety of shops themed around the film, including La Belle Librairie, Bonjour Gifts, and Little Town Traders.

Disney

Today also marks the day Disneyland Tokyo is opening its Big Hero 6-themed The Happy Ride with Baymax and The Big Pop, a shop specialising in popcorn. Both can be found in Disneyland Tokyo’s Tomorrowland.

A new Disney Character greeting experience called Minnie’s Style Studio is also opening today in Toontown.

It really does sound like the happiest place on Earth.

