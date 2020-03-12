Disneyland's New Marvel Land Avengers Campus Opens On July 18 2020 Marvel Land/Disney

Avengers, assemble: because a first look at Disney’s Marvel themed Avengers Campus is finally here.

Advert

Fans have finally been treated a series of concept images and details of the exciting new instalment, which is set to open its doors to the public on July 18 of this summer at Disneyland, California.

The park will host five main areas, all of which will have a fitting superhero theme, starting with the Collector’s Fortress, where you’ll find the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout. You can also have a go on Disney’s first ever Spider-Man ride, which will travel through the attraction.

Disneyland's New Marvel Land Avengers Campus Opens On July 18 2020 Marvel Land/Disney

Visitors will also get to be part of the Worldwide Engineering Brigade and will be entrusted to try out its new technology, before helping to discover its powers and help Spider-Man catch spider-bots by slinging webs in their direction.

Advert

Later, you can enjoy a delicious meal at the Pym Test Kitchen, where Ant-Man’s ‘Pym Technologies is using the latest innovations to grow and shrink food’.

Disneyland's New Marvel Land Avengers Campus Opens On July 18 2020 Marvel Land/Disney

Then, at the Avengers Headquarters, you will be treated to live shows and meet-and greets with superheroes such as Black Panther, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor, Iron Man, Ant-Man and The Wasp for meet-and-greets.

And, last but not least, Sanctum, where visitors can find ‘magical artefacts’ and learn the secrets of Doctor Strange.

Disneyland's New Marvel Land Avengers Campus Opens On July 18 2020 Marvel Land/Disney

Dave Bushore, vice president, franchise creative and marketing for Marvel Studios, said the most important part of the Avengers Campus was making sure they could encapsulate how fans felt during iconic Marvel movie moments, such as the Nick Fury post-credits scene in Iron Man and Captain America lifting Thor’s enchanted hammer Mjolnir in Avengers: Endgame.

As per ComicBook, he said:

Being able to go to that place that you’ve always dreamed of, that is an unimaginably powerful thing because you don’t have to pretend anymore.

Advert

Disneyland's New Marvel Land Avengers Campus Opens On July 18 2020 Marvel Land/Disney

Executive vice president of production Victoria Alonso added:

You actually get to be there. Having the door open where you can go to a park is one more extension of living the experience of being a superhero.

The Avengers Campus, which Kevin Feige described as ‘the next progression’ of Marvel superhero storytelling, will open its doors on July 18.