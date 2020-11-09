Disney's Beautiful New Christmas Advert Is Reducing People To Tears Disney

The nights are getting longer and December is just around the corner, so you know what that means – forget Autumn, it’s Christmas advert season.

Disney was among the first to drop its festive little film today, November 9, and while some people might think it’s a bit early to start thinking about Christmas, one watch of the advert is sure to win you over.

Complete some goosebump-inducing music and a heartwarming story, Disney’s advert has it all – so much so, it’s leaving viewers choked up with emotion.

Check it out below:

The trailer gives a nod to Disney’s long-running history by taking us back in time to 1940, where we see a man gift a toy to a young girl. In true form, the toy is a stuffed Mickey Mouse.

The gift stays with the girl throughout her life, and we then fast forward to 2005 when she hands it to one of her young family members and allows her to share in its joy.

Mickey proves to be a constant companion, and brings the family members even closer for the holidays.

Disney christmas advert Disney

Disney shared the advert online, with the caption, ‘From our family to yours’. Within hours of its release the trailer has been shared thousands of times, with many commending Disney for the heartfelt story, and praising the company for using Filipino characters.

One Twitter user wrote:

This made me cry, as Filipino who work abroad I always miss the Christmas spirit in the Philippines

Another commented:

I wasn’t expecting to start off the week in tears, but I’ve just watched the Disney Christmas ad and here we are. What a beautiful heartwarming short film that was. Will take a lot to beat that this year.

Disney has certainly succeeded in kicking off the festive season, let’s see what other Christmas adverts have in store for us.