Disney’s Cruella Compared To Joker In First Reactions

Disney/Warner Bros.

Cruella, Disney’s upcoming origin story of the 101 Dalmatians villain, has been compared to Joker by critics.

Emma Stone will play Cruella de Vil, the iconic pooch-poacher earlier brought to life by Glenn Close. The film will follow her rise from ‘a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs’ to embracing her ‘wicked side and becoming raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.’

Advert 10

In its first trailer, many noted similarities between the film’s tone and aesthetic and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, something which has continued into the first reactions.

Loading…

ComicBook‘s Josh Wilding tweeted: ‘Cruella is Joker meets The Devil Wears Prada and possibly the best live-action Disney movie yet. Emma Stone is just mind-blowing, and Emma Thompson matches her every step of the way. This movie is something special.’

Grace Randolph also wrote: ‘She has Joker moments here and there, but she is definitely her own character – Cruella.’

Advert 10

Others have noted comparisons to Meryl Streep’s 2006 film, with Courtney Howard writing: ‘Cruella is the spiritual successor to THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA. Audaciously reshapes the infamous villain’s narrative. Nods to the animated classic are FUN. A punk glam attitude courses through the picture, from technical aspects (POPS on the big screen!) to character construction.’

We Live Entertainment‘s Scott Menzel wrote: ‘Cruella could be the biggest surprise of the summer. Bold, dark, & wonderfully anti-Disney… Cruella is the perfect combination of Batman Returns meets Devil Wears Prada.’

Advert 10

He added: ‘Cruella is definitely not for kids which is so refreshing to see from Disney. While I’m not entirely sure who Cruella is for, I do know that the film will build a cult following. It completely stands out on its own from all the other Disney live action films thus far.’

Cruella is due for release on May 28 in cinemas and Disney+ Premier Access.