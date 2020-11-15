Disney’s Live-Action Lilo And Stitch Is Finally Getting A Director

Lilo and Stitch Disney

Get ready for another Hawaiian Rollercoaster Ride… Disney’s live-action Lilo and Stitch remake has tapped its director.

In the same spirit as The Lion King, The Jungle Book and Mulan, the 2002 film is the next House of Mouse animated classic in line for a do-over, with a fresh like of real-life paint.

The film has been floating in development for sometime. However, it seems the remake has finally found a filmmaker to lead the project.

Jon M. Chu, the director behind Step Up 2: The Streets, Crazy Rich Asians and the upcoming In the Heights, is currently in talks to direct the film, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The remake, referred to as Stitch by the outlet, was reportedly earmarked for release on Disney+. This would echo Mulan‘s release during the pandemic, initially set for a worldwide theatrical rollout before being dropped on the platform with a PVOD price tag.

The original film follows Lilo, a young Hawaiian girl who befriends a strange, loveable, runaway alien named Stitch. It’s unclear whether the film would be a direct retread of the original film, like The Lion King, or a different twist on the source material.

While there’s little details about the plot, Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback – the banner behind Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin – are producing.

The original screenplay was penned by Dean DeBlois and Chris Sanders, who continued their success with How to Train Your Dragon. While a draft has been written by Mike Van Waes, it’s still in development.

There’s no release date for Stitch at the time of writing.