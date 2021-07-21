unilad
District 9 Director Finally Shares ‘Awesome’ District 10 Sequel Details And Teases Story

by : Daniel Richardson on : 21 Jul 2021 17:36
Neill Blomkamp, the director of acclaimed sci-fi film District 9, has revealed details about a long-awaited sequel.

When District 9 was released, it was widely praised for its unique story and approach to sci-fi tropes. However, the South African film never got a follow up despite calls from fans.

Blomkamp, the director and writer behind the project, went on to work on the likes of Chappie and Elysium, and it seemed like there would be no sequel. However, more than a decade later, Blomkamp has figured out how to continue the District 9 universe.

District 9 Sequel (TriStar Pictures)TriStar Pictures

Speaking IGN, Blomkamp said:

That script [for District 10] continues to be written. It’s looking good. It took a decade to figure out, to come up with a reason why to make that film as opposed to just make a sequel.

There was a topic in American history that the second I realized that that fit into the world of District 9, it felt like an awesome way to do a sequel. So yeah, it continues to be developed and it’s getting a lot closer.

Many will expect that this topic will be around race relations, as District 9 mirrored South Africa’s history with apartheid.

The director remained tight-lipped about when people could expect the sequel, but it seems set to be titled District 10.

While fans wait for the movie, Blomkamp has plenty of other projects he is working on, including the soon to be released Demonic. On top of his cinematic output, the director is working on his first video game.

