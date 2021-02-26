District 9 Director Says He’s Started Writing The Sequel

Sony Pictures Releasing

Neill Blomkamp, director of District 9, has confirmed that he’s started writing the sequel.

The 2009 movie starring Sharlto Copley is a commentary on South Africa’s apartheid policy, that sees aliens come to Earth to find refuge but instead of helping them, the human authorities are more interested in is mastering the aliens’ advanced technology.

Now, over a decade on from its release, District 9 fans will be pleased to know a sequel is in the works, aptly called District 10.

Blomkamp took to Twitter today, February 25, to confirm the news.

He simply wrote:

District 10 screenplay also being written by @sharlto @territatchel and I. Its coming…

Tatchell and Blomkamp previously worked on Chappie together, in addition to District 9.

Rotten Tomatoes gave the original film an impressive 90% while Deadline describes it as ‘South Africa’s biggest box office hit’, so it’s safe to say District 10 has a tough act to follow. District 9 grossed at $211 million worldwide.

Fans of the hit film expressed their excitement of the news. One person wrote, ‘District 9 was the first R-rated movie I got to see in a movie theater, I can’t wait. Love this movie to death.’

Someone else said, ‘Sorry, wait, whaaaaat???? My sh*t has officially been lost!!!!’

Another said it’s the best movie news to have happened this year, alongside the announcement of the Zac Synder’s Justice League being released next month.