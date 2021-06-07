unilad
Diversity Thank 30,000 People Who Complained About Their Black Lives Matter Dance During BAFTA Win

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 07 Jun 2021 13:23
Diversity Thank 30,000 People Who Complained About Their Black Lives Matter Dance During BAFTA Win

In his BAFTA acceptance speech, Diversity’s Ashley Banjo has thanked the thousands of people who complained about their ITV performance.

30,000 complaints were filed against the dance group last year in the wake of their controversial Black Lives Matter performance on Britain’s Got Talent.

Despite the thousands of complaints, Ofcom stood with Diversity and stated at the time that it would not be investigating the matter.

The regulatory authority said in a statement, ‘Diversity’s performance referred to a challenging and potentially controversial subject, and in our view its central message was a call for social cohesion and unity.’

ITV, Britain’s Got Talent‘s broadcaster, also stood in solidarity with the dance group and issued adverts across all of England’s national papers saying it supported Diversity.

In light of the nationwide coverage of their dance, the group were nominated for a BAFTA for ‘Must See Moment,’ which saw Diversity beat the likes of Bridgerton, Nigella Lawson and Googlebox at last night’s awards, June 6.

Thanking everyone for their support, Diversity frontman Ashley Banjo shared a photo of himself and his brother and fellow Diversity dancer, Jordan Banjo, holding the award.

He wrote alongside the photo:

WE DID IT!!!! Proud and overwhelmed would be an understatement. Thank you so much to everyone that supported us and continues to do so. This is such a special moment. So much hate, so much negativity and still so much that needs to change. But also so much love, so much support and so many important conversations. Here now after all of it… We’re BAFTA award winners!!

Thousands of people have since commented their congratulations to the pair, as well as the rest of the group.

Banjo also thanked all the people who complained during his acceptance speech at the ceremony last night. He said, ‘I have to say thank you to the 30,000 people who complained, to the people who did pour out all the abuse online, because you showed the truth. You showed exactly why this performance and this moment was necessary.’

Pointing to the award he added, ‘This is what change looks like.’

Banjo concluded his speech by calling on people to continue to have important conversations about race, and told people to ‘keep standing up for what’s right regardless of the colour of our skin’.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

