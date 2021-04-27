unilad
Diversity’s Controversial Black Lives Matter Routine Nominated For BAFTA

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 27 Apr 2021 14:16
Diversity's Controversial Black Lives Matter Routine Nominated For BAFTAITV

Dance group Diversity have been nominated for a BAFTA for their controversial Black Lives Matter routine. 

Diversity performed the routine on Britain’s Got Talent back in September, which gave a nod to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The routine also saw the group’s frontman Ashley Banjo being knelt on by a man dressed as a police officer in reference to the murder of George Floyd, which former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has recently been convicted of.

Watch it here:

Following their performance, Ofcom were inundated with complaints – 24,500 to be precise. Ofcom stated that it would not be investigating the matter, however.

ITV, broadcaster of Britain’s Got Talent, later placed an advert across the majority of British newspapers saying that it stood with Diversity despite the backlash the group had received.

Meanwhile, Ashely Banjo was quite pleased with the nationwide coverage the dance ended up creating, as they were standing up something they believed in.

The 32-year-old said at the time, ‘To be able to stand on the very stage that launched Diversity into the limelight… standing up for something we believe in, using our art to spark a nationwide conversation, what more could I ask for as a creative?’

PA PA
As a Black man himself, he also addressed the racism that many people face. Banjo continued, ‘A lot of the negativity and the nastiness and the racism shows exactly why this performance was needed and exactly why this conversation that has now arisen is necessary.’

Nearly seven months on, the controversy seems to have paid off, as the group have been nominated for a BAFTA for ‘Must-See Moment’.

Other nominees are Netflix’s Bridgerton, when Penelope was revealed as Lady Whistledown; EastEnders for Gray Atkins’ murder of Chantelle; Googlebox‘s reactions to Boris Johnson’s announcement; Nigella Lawson’s Cook, Eat, Repeat and her ridiculous pronunciation of ‘microwave’; and The Mandalorian for its season two ending with Luke Skywalker.

NetflixNetflix
BAFTA Television Committee Chair Hannah Wyatt said of the nominees, as per Mail Online:

Television in 2020 showcased the importance of entertainment and demonstrated incredible craft, gripping scriptwriting and brilliant visual spectacles which captivated the British viewer.

From bringing nostalgic favourites back, to raising awareness about hugely important issues, the shows and moments nominated for Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment Award 2021 reflect our TV habits of the last year and perfectly celebrate the relationship between the TV viewers at home and the people who make it.

‘I can’t wait to see who the public choose to be their Virgin Media Must-See Moment winner, in what is sure to be a close contest,’ Wyatt concluded.

The awards will air on BBC One, June 6.

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Film and TV, Diversity

