Doctor Strange Director Scott Derrickson Set To Make Labyrinth Sequel TriStar Pictures

Calling all Labyrinth fans: the director of Doctor Strange is officially on board for the sequel to the 80s classic.

Advert

After recently parting ways with Marvel Studios, it seems director Scott Derrickson has wasted practically no time at all moving onto his latest project – and we can’t wait.

The Labyrinth sequel – a production for TriStar Pictures – will be a direct follow up to Jim Henson’s 1986 iconic movie, which starred Jennifer Connelly and David Bowie, although currently there are no solid details as to a new cast or what the film will be about.

labyrinth 2 TriStar Pictures

The original Labyrinth was released in 1986, and tells the story of a young girl (Connelly) who wishes away her little brother into a magical maze. After he’s kidnapped by the Goblin King (Bowie), the young girl – Sarah – is given 13 hours to save her brother before he’s also turned into a goblin.

Advert

News that a sequel to the cult fantasy film was in the works first broke several years ago in 2014, although it only started coming together properly two years ago, when director Fede Alvarez confirmed they had a script and they were ‘very excited’ about it.

Earlier this year, Alvarez confirmed he had stepped away from the project, telling Bloody Disgusting’s Boo Crew Podcast he ‘didn’t want to do things as a director that people knew already what it was. Or have a preconceived notion of how it should look on the screen’.

He explained:

I just felt… when people have a preconceived notion of what something should be, it’s very hard to succeed – to surprise them. They’re just expecting the same thing again… So Labyrinth would be something that people would judge that way, so I decided not to do it.

labyrinth 3 TriStar Pictures

Not to worry though, because Derrickson has since stepped up and taken his place, and with his expertise in fantasy I’m expecting good things.

Maggie Levin, who wrote and directed Into the Dark and My Valentine for Hulu, will write the script, while Lisa Henson of The Jim Henson Company is producing. Brian Henson is executive producing, as are Derrickson and his frequent collaborator C. Robert Cargill.

The new movie does not yet have a release date.

Advert