Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Releases First Official Trailer

Marvel

The official trailer for Marvel’s highly-anticipated Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness has been released.

Featuring eerie music, billowing wind, and Benedict Cumberbatch striding round in his flowing cape looking extremely tense, the official look at the upcoming release has left Marvel fans utterly spell bound, with one user calling it a ‘masterpiece’.

Advert 10

Directed by Spider-Man‘s Sam Raimi, and starring not only Cumberbatch, but the likes of Xochitl Gomez, Elizabeth Olsen and Tom Hiddleston, the upcoming Phase Four film is set to be a hit.

Check out the official trailer here:

Loading…

In the trailer, Wong (Benedict Wong) can be heard warning Dr. Strange to not ‘cast that spell’, the pair having ‘tampered with the stability of spacetime’.

Advert 10

‘The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little,’ he says.

With a motif of clocks and Cumberbatch’s facial expressions frequently painted with confusion and regret, the trailer shows Dr. Strange enlisting Wanda’s (Elizabeth Olsen) help, and diving head first into the Multiverse.

However, the trailer concludes with the warning to Dr Strange: ‘I hope you understand. The greatest threat to our universe… is you.’

Advert 10

The trailer has so far amassed more than two million views, with users commenting on the video in excitement. One said: ‘Benedict Cumberbatch was born to be Dr. Strange. Huge respect to this man. Great actor.’

Another wrote:

YESS!!! This looks more out there then anything MCU has done so far and I’m here for it! So excited they’re bringing in characters from What If so soon! Now if we could only get Captain Carter and Party Thor.

A third commented: ‘This trailer is a masterpiece, a surprise too huge and magnificent. Dr. Strange has always got that captivating aura.’

Advert 10

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently set for release in theatres on May 6, 2022.