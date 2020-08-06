Documentary About World's Most Wanted Criminals Still On The Run Drops On Netflix Netflix

Get your thinking cap on and settle in because Netflix has a new task for you: finding some of the world’s most wanted criminals.

We all love a bit of true crime, and the streaming service’s latest addition ticks all the boxes.

World’s Most Wanted tells the stories of five of the world’s most sought-after criminals, detailing the crimes they’re said to have been responsible for and how they’ve managed to avoid being caught – so far.

Check out the trailer below:

The series is packed full of interviews from law enforcement agencies and police officers involved in the cases, with each episode focusing on a different criminal.

World’s Most Wanted opens with an episode about Mexican suspected drug lord and Sinaloa cartel leader Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada, who is still evading the FBI despite the $5 million reward offered for anyone who can provide information that leads to his arrest.

World's Most Wanted - Netflix Netflix

Other criminals featured include Northern Ireland-born terrorist Samantha Lewthwaite, who is accused of causing the deaths of more than 400 people; Sicilian Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro; businessman Félicien Kabuga, who is suspected to have been involved in the Rwandan genocide in 1994; and Ukrainian-born Russian organised crime boss Semion Mogilevich.

With five, 50-minute episodes to get through, the series will allow you to really settle into the role of armchair detective as you speculate just where these criminals might be.

World's Most Wanted Netflix Netflix

Of course, the fact that the world’s best law enforcement agencies haven’t managed to capture them suggests you won’t have much luck cracking the case from your own living room, but never say never!

World’s Most Wanted is available to stream now on Netflix.

