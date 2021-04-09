Dog Hides Behind Sofa After Seeing Darth Vader For First Time

rustymetalcreation/TikTok

An adorable TikTok shows a dog retreating behind the sofa after seeing Darth Vader for the first time. She must have underestimated the power of the bark side.

I wish I could remember how I reacted to seeing Star Wars’ most iconic Sith Lord. With corpses of rebels and stormtroopers scattered across the floor, he struts in with his cape, helmet and signature breath (that we’ve all tried to replicate).

For a Golden Retriever named Ellie, Darth Vader’s entrance made her a bit anxious – so much so, she hid behind the couch to watch the rest of the movie.

Shared on TikTok by @rustymetalcreation, the video shows Ellie sitting comfortably on the couch ahead of the villain’s appearance. However, as he walks into frame, she stands up and lets out a soft growl, ready to pounce away.

She eventually moves off the couch and out of sight – before her nose pops out from behind the sofa, watching Darth Vader from a safe distance.

The clip has been viewed more than 3.3 million times, racking up a further 4.4 million views after being shared on Twitter by @WUTangKids. ‘When you see Darth Vader for the first time,’ the account wrote.

Luke Skywalker himself has even seen the video, with Mark Hamill tweeting, ‘Smart dog. I only wish I’d thought of hiding behind the couch when I first met him.’

One user replied to the actor, ‘My guide dog in training puppy failed out of guide dog school because someone dressed up as Darth Vader, and Tucker peed himself. Became the best damn dog on the planet for me though.’

Another wrote, ‘This is a prime example that what George Lucas put on film and the music that John Williams created was perfect to reflect just how much of a villain Darth Vader really was that even a dog could recognise it.’

A third commented, ‘The breathing noises, the plastic, the shape of the head, could be a vacuum, no sense in taking chances.’ Another wrote, ‘I was just like this dog hiding my face when I first seen Darth Vader in A New Hope for the first time when I was a kid.’

A fifth tweeted, ‘A) dogs know evil. B) if Darth had gone after his human, it would be all teeth and fury. Scared or not, he’d have defended his. We don’t deserve dogs, they are pure love.’

If you’d like to revisit the Star Wars saga, they’re all available on Disney+.