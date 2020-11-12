unilad
Dolly Parton Announces Hour-Long Christmas TV Special

by : Cameron Frew on : 12 Nov 2020 10:34
Dolly Parton has announced the greatest gift of all: an hour-long Christmas TV special.

The country singer, 74, will star in A Holly Dolly Christmas, a festive extravaganza coming to CBS this December. In a statement, Parton said, ‘I am so proud to be a part of the CBS family this holiday season with my new Christmas special.’

It’ll arrive shortly after her seasonal Netflix film, Christmas on the Square, arriving on the streaming service later this month.

Jack Sussman, head of specials for CBS, told PEOPLE, ‘When Dolly Parton calls and tells you she wants to do a Christmas show, you don’t hesitate. A special with the multi-Grammy Award-winning, prolific songwriting, epic live performer of all time? She had us at hello.’

The 9 to 5 legend will provide ‘much-needed joy and holiday cheer at the end of this challenging year’, with a performance from ‘an intimate, candlelit set’.

Sussman said, ‘There’s only one Dolly Parton, and we are so excited to be bringing her to viewers this holiday season.’

The official description of the event reads: ‘Dolly brings both powerful, faith-ﬁlled hymns and light-hearted holiday classics to viewers, sharing personal Christmas stories and faith-based recollections of the season.’

Parton’s Netflix movie also stars Mamma Mia’s Christine Baranski, Black-ish’s Jenifer Lewis and ‘so many other talented folks’, with the singer playing an angel.

I’m celebrating for many reasons this Christmas. Thanks to all of my fans for making #AHollyDollyChristmas such a success!

Alongside the movie, Parton has released 14 new songs – including Christmas on the Square – in her new album, also titled A Holly Dolly Christmas.

A Holly Dolly Christmas will air on Sunday, December 6, on CBS and CBS All Access. Christmas On The Square hits Netflix on November 22.

