Dolly Parton Saved 9-Year-Old Girl's Life On Set Of Netflix Christmas Movie Netflix

Dolly Parton joked that she was a real-life ‘angel’ after saving the life of a nine-year-old girl on the set of Christmas on the Square.

The festive film arrived on Netflix last month and follows the story of a wealthy Scrooge-like character named Regina Fuller, who returns to her hometown to evict the residents and sell the land to a mall developer.

Parton played a big part in the making of the movie, starring as a character named Angel and writing all the songs featured in the film. Her hard work didn’t stop there, though, as she was also busy looking out for her co-stars on set.

Nine-year-old actor and dancer Talia Hill was cast in Christmas on the Square alongside her brothers, 16-year-old Tristan and 13-year-old Tyson. The young girl reflected on her time on the film during a recent interview with Inside Edition, where she recalled hanging out at the hot chocolate station one day.

She told the publication the crew called the cast to go back to their positions for shooting, and as she walked over ‘somebody grabbed [her] and pulled [her] back’ out of the way of a vehicle moving nearby.

‘I looked up and it was Dolly Parton,’ Talia said.

Dolly Parton PA Images

The young actor said she was ‘in shock’ when she realised she’d had her life saved by the star of the movie, and said that Parton told her: ‘”Well, I am an angel, you know,” cause she plays an angel in the movie.’

The singer then hugged her young co-star, saying: ‘I saved your life!’

Thanks to Parton, Talia was able to forego any incidents with the vehicle and continue performing alongside her two brothers and Parton herself.

The siblings expressed their excitement to appear in the film alongside the icon, with Talia saying that Parton ‘smelled like heaven’ when she arrived on set.

Dolly Parton PA Images

The nine-year-old said: ‘She greeted everyone even if you were a trashcan person. It was such a great feeling.’

Tristan shared the praise, saying:

When you think of Dolly Parton, you are just like ‘it is Dolly Parton’, but when you actually see her you are like ‘Wow, it’s Dolly Parton,’ being in her presence lifts you. She is so amazing.

The siblings’ mother, Tonia Hill, said she wasn’t surprised when her three kids all got cast in the movie. She herself has been working as an entertainer at Walt Disney World for the last 26 years, and she danced with ‘all three of [her] babies in [her] belly’.

Christmas on the Square is available to stream now on Netflix.

