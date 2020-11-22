Dolly Parton's Christmas Film Is Now Streaming On Netflix dollyparton/Instagram/Netflix

If you’re one of the lucky individuals who aren’t working 9 to 5 today, we’ve got your afternoon sorted because Dolly Parton’s Christmas movie is now streaming on Netflix.

It was announced in September the movie would be dropping this month and, after two months of waiting, it’s finally here.

Named Christmas On The Square, Dolly stars in the film alongside the likes of Christine Baranski (Mamma Mia!), Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish) and Treat Williams.

Check out the trailer here:

The synopsis for the festive film reads, ‘Regina Fuller (Baranski), a wealthy and unpleasant woman, returns to her small hometown in the wake of her father’s death to evict everyone right before the holiday season’.

It continuous, ‘Following an encounter with an angel (Parton), a rekindling of an old romance and stories from the local community, she has a change of heart’.

Dolly seems to really be getting into the festive spirit this year as, in addition to Christmas On The Square, earlier this month the 74-year-old country singer announced she’ll be hosting an hour-long Christmas special, titled A Holly Dolly Christmas. She’s also recently released a Christmas album with the same name.

The official description of the event reads:

Dolly brings both powerful, faith-ﬁlled hymns and light-hearted holiday classics to viewers, sharing personal Christmas stories and faith-based recollections of the season.

Airing on CBS on December 6, Jack Sussman, head of specials for the network, promises the upcoming show will give ‘much-needed joy and holiday cheer at the end of this challenging year’.

Christmas On The Square is available to stream on Netflix now.