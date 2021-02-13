unilad
Donald Glover And Phoebe Waller-Bridge Team Up For Mr. & Mrs. Smith Series

by : Cameron Frew on : 13 Feb 2021 09:57
Donald Glover And Phoebe Waller-Bridge Team Up For Mr. &amp; Mrs. Smith SeriesPA Images/20th Century Fox

Donald Glover And Phoebe Waller-Bridge will play Mr. & Mrs. Smith in a new series on Amazon Prime.

The Fleabag creator and star will team up with Glover, known for a wide variety of roles in Atlanta, Solo: A Star Wars Story and more, for a show based on the original 2005 film.

The earlier Mr. & Mrs. Smith movie was based around Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s married, covert assassins who end up in each other’s crosshairs. As well as bringing the two actors together in real life, the film was a box office hit, amassing more than $487 million.

Glover and Waller-Bridge will executive produce as well as star in the series. Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, told Variety: ‘Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world.’

She added, ‘It’s truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team. Mr. & Mrs. Smith is an iconic property, and we can’t wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca [Sloane] make it their own. We’re thrilled to be working with them, and with such great partners at New Regency.’

Mr and Mrs Smith20th Century Studios

New Regency’s Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer said having Glover and Waller-Bridge on-board ‘takes everything up another level and makes the project worthy of a reimagining for both new audiences and past fans of the original film’.

Pitt and Jolie’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith is available to stream on Amazon Prime now. The new series is expected for release in 2022.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Topics: Film and TV, Amazon Prime, Donald Glover, Now

