Donald Glover Drops Cryptic Atlanta Season 3 Trailer

Donald Glover marked Halloween by revealing a cryptic teaser for Atlanta‘s long-awaited third season.

The critically-acclaimed FX show, starring Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beets and Lakeith Stanfield, has been off the air ever since its previous season finale on May 10, 2018.

While FX chairman John Landgraf recently said the third season was due for the first half of 2022, details have been sparse, as have any glimpses of what to expect – until now.

Glover shared a link to Gilga.com on Twitter, taking viewers to a minute-long teaser of an array of imagery to the tune of Sun Ra’s It’s After The End of the World. The trailer finishes on a shot of Henry’s Paper Boi wearing a shirt reading ‘FAKE’ in front of servants facing the wall, then confirming a 2022 release date.

Atlanta was originally due to return this year, but production setbacks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have seen it shifted into next year. According to Variety, seasons three and four have been written and shot together, with one taking place in the titular city while the other will move the story to Europe.

In an earlier tweet, Glover wrote, ‘While I’m here: Atlanta s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made. Sopranos only ones who can touch us.’

Back in 2018 at an Emmys screening, he also said, ‘I align the seasons I think, to me, like Kanye records. I feel like this is our Graduation.

‘This is probably our most accessible but also the realest – an honest version of it – and I feel like the most enjoyable, like the third album. We were all on iMessage together and kind of talking about it, and I think people were really hungry to like beat ourselves, which is great.’

There’s no specific release date in 2022 for Atlanta season three.