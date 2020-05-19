Donald Glover Has Incredible Idea For Plot Of Community Movie
Donald Glover has gone on to do many incredible things since leaving the quirky world of Greendale Community College behind.
However, no matter how much of a cultural icon the multi-talented actor, comedian, writer, producer, director and musician may become, many of us will always remember him, firstly and fondly, as Community’s Troy Barnes.
The group just wasn’t the same after Glover, 36, left the show in season five; going on to take the world by storm while racking up an impressive list of accolades, including two Primetime Emmys and two Golden Globes.
Check out what happened when they talked about a Community movie here:
Fans were therefore thrilled – and admittedly a little surprised – when the creative powerhouse joined his former Community co-stars for a table read reunion.
Our favourite oddball study group, plus series creator Dan Harmon, reconvened once again for a reading of season five, episode four, Cooperative Polygraphy as part of a fundraiser for charities involved in coronavirus relief efforts.
And, during the question and answer session, Glover had some pretty dark thoughts about where Troy is now, after having been last seen lost at sea.
When asked about Troy’s whereabouts, Glover gave the following reply; leading to anguished protestations from his former cast mates:
I mean, in the Community world, he’s definitely dead. […] I made a pact with Chevy Chase that if he left, I would leave. So it’s dark either way, right?
Glover then went on to brainstorm a really interesting movie idea where Troy’s best friend Abed (Danny Pudi) goes searching for him, joking, ‘What am I doing, writing the movie on the fly or something?’
However, joking aside, Glover did appear to be pretty up for the idea, remarking, ‘I like movies like that’.
Pudi enthusiastically agreed with his onscreen bestie, adding:
I love the idea of Troy being lost and Abed’s mission is to go find him, try to track someone down — that would be fun. It writes itself […] Just put in some Die Hard references.
Of course, any movie-making project would have to be put on pause for now, but the group does not appear to be ruling out the possibility by any means.
Reflecting on the unique style of the show, Glover said:
Watching it now, I’m like, ‘Oh, this show’s really punk.’ Really subversive and like kind of punk. We had so much fun and now I’m like, ‘I want to watch this show again’, like it was brand-new.
Harmon said:
When I watch the episodes now, I have these waves come over me of like, first of all, my writers were amazing and probably didn’t get rewarded for it as much as maybe I thought the job was.
But second, the whole cast is just like a machine on a basketball court that automatically slam dunks everything that you put onto the court.
We’ve all had enough success individually that we all know it doesn’t get any better.
Fans partaking in the event were asked to donate to two charities, the José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods.
Both organisations are involved in coronavirus relief efforts to bring food to frontline responders as well as those living within vulnerable communities throughout the US.
You can watch the full cast reunion here.
