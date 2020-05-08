Donald Glover Returning To Community Cast For One-Off Reunion Sony Pictures Television

The cast of Community, including the one and only Donald Glover, are reuniting for a virtual table read plus Q&A session on May 18.

Yes, for the first time since Glover, 36, left the show back in season five, besties Troy and Abed will be together again – virtually at least – alongside the rest of our favourite Greendale Community College study group.

In a welcome burst of comedy nostalgia, Glover will be joined by former co-stars Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong, as well as series creator, Dan Harmon.

The event, which will take place via YouTube, will see the gang complete a table reading of the episode titled Cooperative Polygraphy, as Variety reports.

True fans will recall this was the fourth episode of season five, which first aired on NBC on January 16, 2014. Taking place after (spoiler alert!) the death of moist towelette tycoon Pierce (Chevy Chase), this episode saw the group undergo polygraph tests as part of requirements set out in his will.

The quirky classmates inherit various generous gifts from Pierce, but not before undergoing a thorough grilling by his estate executor. Of course, as was bound to happen, all sorts of secrets end up coming out of the woodwork.

The reading, organised with the purpose of supporting coronavirus relief efforts, will be followed by a Q&A session where fans may submit questions via social media using the hashtag #AskCommunity, while tagging @CommunityTV.

Fans partaking in the event have been asked to make a contribution to two charities, the José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods.

Both these organisations are involved in coronavirus relief efforts to get food to frontline responders as well as those living within vulnerable communities across the US.

Sony Pictures Television will give funds to these vital organisations on behalf of the Community family, with fans asked to make an online donation to the Community fund.

In February of this year, Alison Brie – who played the eternally anxious Annie – teased fans on a Reddit ‘ask me anything’ forum when they enquired about the possibility of a future Community movie outing.

Hinting about an ‘interesting call’ she’d had that very week, Brie advised fans to ‘stay tuned’, but didn’t offer any solid confirmation.

Whether or not we end up getting a Community movie – and I sincerely hope we do – it will still be fun to reminisce over what was a truly inventive, one-of-a-kind series with this excellent fundraising idea.

This long-awaited reunion will take place from 5.00pm ET on May 18.