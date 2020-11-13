Donald Trump 'Bullied His Way' Into Home Alone 2, Says Director PA Images/20th Century Fox

Home Alone director Chris Columbus has revealed Donald Trump was only given a cameo in the sequel because he demanded to be included.

It’s been 30 years since eight-year-old Kevin McCallister was first left home alone, so Columbus shared stories about the filming of the franchise to commemorate the anniversary of its beginning.

Following the success of the original film in 1990, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York was released in 1992 featuring a cameo from the businessman who went on to become one of the most controversial presidents in history.

Trump is known for owning a number of hotels, and in 1992 his property included the swanky Plaza Hotel. Home Alone fans will know this is where Kevin takes refuge after getting split up from his family, and after convincing those at reception to give him a room, he enjoys kicking back with a few films and an ice cream sundae fit for a king.

Upon first entering the hotel, Kevin asks a man to direct him to the lobby. This man, of course, is Donald Trump. He turns to the camera and directs Kevin ‘down the hall, to the left’.

Now, we all know that Kevin is pretty self-sufficient, and after successfully making it to the hotel it’s unlikely that he’d need help finding the lobby. However, it seems Columbus had Kevin ask for directions because he needed a way to include Trump in the film.

The director spoke about the making of the movie to Insider, explaining that the creators ‘couldn’t rebuild The Plaza on a soundstage’, so they had to shoot inside the hotel. Filmmakers typically expect to pay a fee when shooting at a specific location, but apparently the money wouldn’t quite cut it for Trump.

It seems the future president couldn’t bear to be left out of the spotlight, as Columbus explained:

We paid the fee, but he also said, ‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie.’ So we agreed to put him in the movie.

Home Alone Kevin 20th Century Studios

Columbus was apparently on the fence about whether to include Trump’s scene in the final cut, but a test screening helped him make up his mind.

He continued:

People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen. So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’ But he did bully his way into the movie.

There’ll probably be a lot of people watching Home Alone 2 on the run up to Christmas, but Trump’s cameo may not be met with quite so many cheers following his tumultuous four years in the Oval Office.