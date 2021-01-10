Donald Trump Removed From Home Alone 2 By Fan 20th Century Fox/@maxschramp/Twitter

Following Trump’s removal from almost all major social media platforms, people have been calling for him to be removed from Home Alone 2 as well.

Trump reportedly bullied his way into starring in the classic 1992 Christmas movie alongside Macaulay Culkin.

While the 74-year-old’s feature in Home Alone 2 is only brief, people have taken to social media asking for someone to edit him out of the festive favourite.

Donald Trump PA

One person tweeted, ‘Can we edit Donald Trump out of Home Alone 2? That would make the classic even better’, while another person said, ‘Has anyone thought of editing Home Alone 2 to remove Donald Trump? It sounds like something that’s probably been done and I want to see it’.

Sharing a gif of Trump’s brief Home Alone feature, another person tweeted, ‘First Twitter, Home Alone 2 is next! Can someone call Christopher Plummer and see if he can replace him?’

Well, it appears people’s prayers have been answered as one tech-savvy Twitter user successfully edited Trump out of the movie.

Check it out here:

While it may not be award winning cinematography, it’s done the trick for now. At the time of writing, the tweet sharing the video has been liked over 33,000 times.

One person commented on the edited clip, ‘This is SO good. It reminds me of the Christmas episode of Black Mirror when Jon Hamm becomes a blur to the world and that’s the technology we really need’.

Meanwhile, someone else wrote ‘I’ll do you one better’, and shared a picture of Keanu Reeves’ face edited onto Trump’s.

Another Twitter-user wrote, ‘The scene just looks empty now though. Couldn’t you have replaced him with something better? Like a giant walking turd or something?’

One movie down, 12 more to go.