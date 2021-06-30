Don’t Breathe 2 Drops First Nail-Biting Trailer

Sony Pictures Releasing

The Blind Man is back… Don’t Breathe 2′s first trailer is finally here.

Coming after his gnarly Evil Dead remake, Fede Álvarez’s 2016 horror-thriller was a huge success with critics and moviegoers alike, grossing more than $157 million from a budget of less than $10 million.

Pitting Stephen Lang’s blind, seemingly defenceless home-owner against three Detroit robbers, it was pulse-pounding and unexpectedly icky. Fans have been waiting with bated breath on any footage from the sequel – now, we’ve got the first nail-biting trailer.

Check out the first trailer for Don’t Breathe 2 below:

Don’t Breathe 2 is directed by Rodo Sayagues, a co-writer on Evil Dead and the original film, and also writing alongside Álvarez on the sequel. It’s also produced by Sam Raimi, horror aficionado and earlier architect of the Evil Dead franchise. The trailer was revealed exclusively by IGN.

The official synopsis reads, ‘In Don’t Breathe 2, the Blind Man has been hiding out for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a young girl orphaned from a house fire.’

Avatar star Stephen Lang is reprising his role of Norman Nordstrom, otherwise known as the Blind Man, after surviving the events of the first film. As for the other members of the cast… maybe it’s best you just watch the film.

Sony Pictures Releasing

‘It has a tremendous kinship with the first film, but in many ways – in every way – it’s very much its own thing,’ he told The Hollywood Reporter. ‘I never walked away from a scene on this feeling like we’d left something on the table there. We really strived to get everything we could out of it.’

The sequel has been rated R for ‘strong bloody violence, gruesome images and language.’

Don’t Breathe 2 hits cinemas on August 13, 2021.