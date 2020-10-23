Don't Breathe 2 Is Coming August 13, 2021 Sony Pictures Releasing

Stephen Lang’s Blind Man is on his way back as Don’t Breathe 2 has been given a summer release date.

The terrifying character was introduced in the original horror film four years ago, when he set out on a mission to hunt down the three thieves who had broken into his home.

Lang announced earlier this month that he’d finished filming for the sequel, rumoured to be titled Don’t Breathe Again, and it seems production must be approaching the finish line as we now have a release date of August 13, 2021.

Of course, the 13th is famously unlucky for some, and I can pretty much guarantee it will be unlucky for whoever the Blind Man chooses as his next victim.

Rodo Sayagues, co-writer of Don’t Breathe, returned to direct the sequel, which is said to be set several years after the home invasion seen in the 2016 film. The Blind Man is living in quiet solace, ‘until his past sins catch up to him’.

Bloody Disgusting offered more details about the film, revealing that Lang’s killer character is finding his peace in an ‘isolated cabin’ where he has been hiding out for years. In the time since the break-in, he’s also taken in and raised a young girl who was orphaned in a house fire.

Don't Breathe Sony Pictures Releasing

The description continues:

Their quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers show up and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to save her.

Lang previously described the making of the film as ‘splendidly rugged’; how that translates to the upcoming horror, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Don’t Breathe 2 will be released on August 13, 2021.