Dr Pimple Popper Takes On Her Biggest Ever ‘Pimple’, Which Weighs Almost A Stone

Dr Pimple Popper/TLC

It’s the last Saturday morning before Christmas. I’m more than a little worse for wear, but – like a maniac – I have emerged from my bed of pizza boxes and regret to put UNILAD readers off their cooked breakfast.

I’ve written more than my fair share of Dr Pimple Popper stories over the years, from ‘rhino horn’ pimples to ‘deformed’ noses. And yet a newly released video has made last night’s rosé churn in my stomach like never before.

Dr Pimple Popper – real name Dr Sandra Lee – will be returning in the New Year with a new season of her hit TLC TV show. And the first episode is a real doozy.

TLC

In an episode which will no doubt satisfy the most hardened of pimple popper enthusiasts, Dr Lee could be seen removing a 12lb lump from the back of a man called Tim.

Tim – who works as a farmer in North Carolina – explained to viewers how he’d lived with the enormous growth for ‘at least ten years’:

It’s heavy. I’m walking with a limp due to the extra weight. I’ve seen doctors but I’ve kept putting it off. But the lump is in the way. Driving a tractor hurts.

The huge, brain shaped growth has had a profound impact on Tim’s personal life, stopping him from going on dates or even just hanging out with his friends.

Check out what’s lurking beneath the surface of this new season in the following clip:

Dr Lee described the ‘world-record breaking lipoma’ as being the biggest she’d ever seen:

I have given birth to two baby boys and neither of them were the size and weight of this that I took out of Tim’s body. It’s the heaviest mass I’ve removed.

Dr Lee wanted to remove the lipoma – a benign tumour made up of fat – in one swoop, using the smallest possible closure. And, thankfully, the surgery was a success.

Expressing his gratitude to Dr Lee following the op, Tim has a new lease of life and is now looking to bring a little romance to his life:

I’ve got back to the dating scene. Dr Lee has changed my life. She’s an awesome lady.

TLC

All the best of luck to Tim as he looks for love. Showing a prospective date this episode would, in fairness, probably be a pretty good icebreaker.

The squelchy new season of Dr Pimple Popper will air on TLC, beginning Thursday, January 2, 2020.

