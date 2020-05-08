Draco Malfoy Actor Tom Felton Takes Harry Potter Test, Doesn’t Make Slytherin

Warner Bros.

Tom Felton played Draco Malfoy for 10 years. For Harry Potter fans, they’d presume green blood coursed through his veins – alas, the Sorting Hat had different plans for the actor.

Advert

He was the scowling foe of the boy wizard. Across all eight films, we watched as the Slytherin ringleader battled with Gryffindor’s prodigy, whether they were fighting one another with spells or warring on the Quidditch pitch.

It’s been nine years since the last Harry Potter film – excluding the Fantastic Beasts franchise – but the cast still fondly reminisce about their time in Hogwarts. Recently, Felton decided to find out which house he belongs to – the result was pretty surprising.

Felton recently took to Instagram to unveil his Hogwarts colours, writing in a caption: ‘A sad day… on so many levels.’ What could have brought the actor to such despair? You’ve probably assumed he didn’t get Slytherin, but which house was he given?

Advert

Before we unveil that answer to you, what does it all even represent? Each of the four houses embody specific human qualities, and the sorting hat is indicative of that.

Harry Potter Sorting Hat Gif Warner Bros.

As per the Harry Potter wiki, Slytherin values ambition, cunning and resourcefulness, whereas Ravenclaw values intelligence, knowledge and wit. Hufflepuff values hard work, dedication, patience, loyalty and fair play, while Gryffindor values bravery, daring, nerve and chivalry.

As part of putting this story together, I felt it would be prudent to take Pottermore’s sorting hat quiz for myself. Much to my dismay, I’m a Slytherin. However, you’re not here to find out about me, you want to know which house Felton belongs to.

Amazingly, he was assigned to Hufflepuff. People in the comments were absolutely shocked, with one user writing: ‘I can’t even imagine how sad a Hufflepuff Draco would have been.’ Others are delighted, with one commenting: ‘I am no longer offended by the other tests that said I am a Hufflepuff.’

This wasn’t Felton’s first experience with the sorting hat, though. He gave it a go back in 2015, later writing on Twitter: ‘Today was the day. I finally did it. I joined Pottermore and was sorted into… Gryffindor. Heart broken.’ Clearly, he fancied another try at getting into Slytherin.

Advert

Back in 2016, other members of the cast took the same quiz with varying results. It turns out Rupert Grint and Matt Lewis are Hufflepuffs, while Bonnie Wright and Evanna Lynch are Gryffindors.

I’m gonna go spend the rest of the day recovering from the news that I’m a Slytherin.