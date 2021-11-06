Draco Malfoy Fans Can’t Get Over Latest Weasley Instagram Post

Warner Bros.

Harry Potter fans were treated to a peek inside Draco Malfoy’s mind as Tom Felton took to Instagram to share a picture with the Weasley family.

Despite the final Harry Potter film having been released an entire decade a go, the stars still keep in touch with each other and have the occasional meet-up or, in the case of the Weasleys, family reunion.

Felton shared an image of himself smiling alongside Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the films, as well as Bonnie Wright, who starred as Ginny, and one of the Phelps brothers, who together played twins Fred and George.

I admit, much like mum Molly Weasley, I’m struggling to tell which of the twin brothers is featured in the photo, though the fact only one has made an appearance may be a nod to the fact (spoiler alert!) one of Weasley twins sadly lost his life in the Deathly Hallows. RIP, Fred.

Felton is the only one in the picture not to have played part of the Weasley family in Harry Potter, though the actor indicated he would have loved to be included in the famously ginger family as he wrote: ‘secretly draco always wanted to be a redhead.’

The image has racked up almost two million likes since it was posted yesterday, November 5, with the website Cameo quoting Malfoy himself in their response as they wrote: ‘… wait until my father hears about this.’

Fans could barely contain their excitement at the image of the cast back together, with many declaring their love for the photo while one person responded, simply: ‘AAAAAAAAH.’

Though Malfoy may not have been able to fulfil his dreams of being a redhead, at least it seems like the original Weasleys are willing to welcome him as an honorary member.

