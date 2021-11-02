Draco Malfoy Fans Horrified As Tom Felton Turns Into Harry Potter For Halloween

Warner Bros./Alamy

There are some actors who are so perfect for their roles that it’s hard to imagine them playing anybody else.

Which is exactly why fans were so disturbed to see Draco Malfoy himself switch sides this Halloween, as Tom Felton revealed his very meta Halloween costume.

In a post on Instagram, probably the world’s most famous Slytherin committed an act of betrayal that would make Lucius Malfoy squirm, donning a Gryffindor scarf and robes, complete with a lightning scar and round-framed glasses, paying tribute to his arch-rival, Harry Potter himself.

‘Wtf dad,’ he captioned the image, which showed his black Labrador, Willow, looking less than impressed with the situation as she found herself wrapped in a Gryffindor scarf.

To be fair, the Malfoys are known for their slippery lack of loyalty, so perhaps Felton’s costume was more in character than we might think. But clearly Willow was not so convinced, with the actor showing her in a later video shaking off her scarf.

And judging by the comments, his fans were equally horrified by the costume, with one going as far as to brand him a ‘traitor.’

‘I feel betrayed!’ another person wrote, with a third fan joking ‘MALFOY, YOUR FATHER WILL HEAR ABOUT THIS.’

Felton’s understated but just as terrifying costume choice comes after it was revealed he’d recently collapsed while playing golf, but thankfully it seems the 34-year-old is feeling better, with the actor telling fans in a video ‘people have been taking really good care of me so thank you very much to anyone who has sent messages of get well soon, because I am on the mend officially, in case you were worried.’