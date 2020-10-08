Draco Malfoy Was Only In 31 Minutes Of Harry Potter Series Warner Bros.

Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy seemed to butt heads a lot throughout the magical book and film series, so fans have been left baffled after discovering Draco only featured onscreen for a total of 31 minutes.

For a story that spanned seven movies and a total of 19 hours and 40 minutes, it seems hard to comprehend that such a staple character could essentially have all of his scenes packed into the length of a regular TV episode. No matter how much we might like to believe otherwise, however, it’s true.

From Draco’s first appearance in The Philosopher’s Stone to the time Hermione punches him in the face; when he gets fooled by Harry and Ron in their polyjuice potion disguises and the moment he gets turned into a ferret by Mad-Eye Moody, all the way to his final appearance in The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 – collectively, it all takes place in little more than half an hour.

Draco Malfoy Warner Bros.

The news of Draco’s total screen time has never been a secret – it could easily be figured out with a Harry Potter marathon and a stopwatch, or with a quick look at the series’ IMDb page – but after one fan recently pointed it out, viewers have been unable to contain their shock.

Draco’s longest appearance takes place in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, when he snags eight minutes of the 153-minute run time, while his shortest is in Harry Potter and the Order Of The Phoenix, where he’s only on screen for one minute and 15 seconds.

With such an important character actually featuring so little, it begs the question: how much screen time did other characters have? As it turns out, Draco doesn’t fare too badly in the grand scheme of things, with Voldemort, the man who started it all, racking up a total of 37 minutes and 15 seconds.

Hagrid’s wholesome nature earned him 45 minutes and 45 seconds of screen time across the seven films, while Neville Longbottom was on screen for just 28 minutes and 15 seconds. To be fair though, if Neville can go from disastrous broomstick practice to cardigan-wearing heroism in less than half an hour, anything’s possible.

Neville Longbottom Warner Bros.

Naturally Harry, Ron and Hermione featured much more frequently, though surprisingly even Harry was on screen for less than half of all the films. He amassed just under nine hours in total, while his two best friends each racked up about three and a half hours each.

The revelation just goes to show that characters don’t need to spend a lot of time on screen to make a lasting impression.

