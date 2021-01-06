Dracula, The Mummy, And More Classic Monster Movies Coming To YouTube For Free Universal Horror

The Universal Monsters are some of the most recognisable and haunting creatures in cinematic history. Now, they’re coming to YouTube to watch for free.

Dracula, The Mummy, The Invisible Man and Frankenstein all belong to Universal’s horror division and have to become staples of the horror genre since their release in the 1930s and 40s. The first films to familiarise audiences with these terrific characters will be available on YouTube for free through the Fear: The Home of Horror channel later this month.

Advert 10

Dracula, The Mummy, And More Classic Monster Movies Coming To YouTube For Free Universal Horror

The schedule of YouTube releases is as follows:

January 15 8.00pm GMT Dracula (1931)

The Mummy (1932) January 16, 8.00pm GMT Frankenstein (1931)

Bride Of Frankenstein (1935) January 17, 8.00pm GMT The Invisible Man (1933)

The Wolf Man (1941)

Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)

The schedule will allow film buffs to indulge in classics, while fans of contemporary cinema can see where some of their favourite monsters originated. It is also worth noting that Universal has plans to reboot several characters in new films.

Advert 10

the invisible man Universal Horror

On the back of the success of The Invisible Man reboot last year, and there are reports of a new Dracula film as well as a Bride of Frankenstein picture in the works. On top of this, a new Wolf Man is said to be in development with Ryan Gosling set to play the iconic character.

Let’s hope that these reboots fair better than the Tom Cruise led version of The Mummy. However, if the new films don’t live up to expectation, it’s good to know you can return to the classics for free at any time.