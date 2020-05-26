Drake Bell Brings Totally Kyle Back For TikTok Wipe It Down Challenge Drake Bell/TikTok/Nickelodeon

Throughout these trying times, celebrities have been doing their utmost to assure us that we’re all in this together.

From that misguided Imagine video – the less said about that the better – to Jason Derulo’s sudden takeover on TikTok, the general consensus is they’re probably just as bored as we are and are doing their best to keep us entertained and put a smile on our faces.

Enter: Drake Bell, who brought back his Totally Kyle character for a TikTok exclusive yesterday, May 25, while taking part in the Wipe It Down challenge. And fans of the actor were absolutely loving it.

You can check out his attempt at the challenge below:

If you somehow haven’t come across the challenge yet, let me explain. Those taking part in the viral trend film themselves in front of a mirror, wearing one particular outfit, wiping down said mirror with a cloth.

As the song Wipe It Down by BMW Kenny plays in the background, the person magically – with the help of a little editing, obviously – appears in a new outfit, only to keep wiping and return to their original outfit.

This is where Totally Kyle comes in, because as Bell is giving his mirror a good clean – none too enthusiastically, might I add – his alter ego appears, dancing along to the music in his trademark blonde wig and tie-dye T-shirt. The video ends with Bell looking at his reflection in horror, before throwing the cloth down and running out of shot.

This isn’t the first time Bell has brought back the much-loved character, who appeared on The Amanda Show and who was a fan of telling stories that didn’t really make sense. A stereotypical laid-back surfer dude, Kyle used the word ‘like’ a lot and could often be seen with a guitar hanging from his shoulder.

In another video posted to his TikTok page earlier this month, Bell once more adopted his Kyle persona to reenact the ‘ahh, spider!’ scene that ended with the actor sat on his couch in the full get-up – guitar and all.

Obviously, fans couldn’t get enough of the actor’s throwback to the past, with one person writing: ‘Drake bell single handedly saving 2020.’ Another user added: ‘WOWW the nostalgia is so real,’ while one acknowledged not everybody would understand the reference: ‘This is probably going to flop because everyone on this app is too young for this.’

It certainly didn’t flop though, attracting more than 2.7 million views in less than 24 hours – with that number only growing.

Incredible.