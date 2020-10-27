Drew Barrymore Wants To Make Ultimate Rom-Com With Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston PA Images/Sony Pictures Releasing

There was an idea… to bring together Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston for the ultimate rom-com.

The Sandman and Barrymore are a beloved on-screen duo, first appearing together in 1998’s The Wedding Singer, before meeting again for 2004’s 50 First Dates and then once more for 2014’s Blended.

The Uncut Gems actor is also known for his partnership with Jennifer Aniston, having starred alongside her in 2011’s Just Go With It, before reuniting for Netflix’s 2019 smash hit Murder Mystery. But who’s his best co-star? Sandler asks – why not both?

Check out Barrymore and Sandler’s chat in the video below:

Following their 50 First Dates sequel skit, Sandler made another appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. While speaking about his latest film, Hubie Halloween, the Scream actress brought up a recent social media debate regarding who he best works with.

Barrymore said:

I loved it because what I wanted to do was respond to say, ‘I would pick her too,’ and let everyone know that we all are kind of like a triangle, and there’s not only no competition but so much love and then I thought about doing something with you, me and her where I choose her and run off into the sunset.

Sandler added, ‘Anybody who sees the three of us together would be like… Sandman, you got to go. You don’t belong with those two. Those are two nice, smart, good looking ladies, you’re pathetic, beat it. But somehow I lucked into both of your lives so I’m staying there.’

50 First Dates Adam Sandler Sony Pictures Releasing

Barrymore then suggested, ‘Maybe just the three of us should do something?’ Sandler replied, ‘I would do that. You just tell me with your new schedule, Drew, when you can do movies now with The Drew Show going on.’

The actor also discussed how kids still come up to him to say hello, saying, ‘I want families to have a good time, I want every age to laugh but when a little kid comes up to you and calls you by the character’s name from the movie, kids come to me while I’m eating, I’ll stop eating and hang out.’

Just Go With it Sony Pictures Releasing

He added, ‘By the way, it’s very hard for me to stop eating, you know that, but I will stop eating and talk to the kids for as long as they want to talk.’

Concluding their wholesome interview, Barrymore said, ‘I’ve really never really wanted to do anything important in this world in my life that isn’t side-by-side with you, so thank you.’

The Drew Barrymore Show airs on Mondays on CBS. Hubie Halloween is available to stream on Netflix now.