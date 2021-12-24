Duchess Of Cambridge Kate Teases First Public Piano Performance Tonight
Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton left fans intrigued and desperate for more after she shared a teaser of her first public piano performance this evening.
Middleton is set to show off her skills as a pianist during her community carol concert tonight, December 24, which will be broadcast in the UK on ITV.
Named Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, the concert brings together unsung heroes from across the UK to recognise their inspirational efforts in caring for those around them.
The short clip shows Middleton taking a seat at a piano, with music already lined up, and apparently beginning to play. However, with the video muted, she keeps the extent of her talent a secret.
Tonight’s concert will reportedly mark the first time Middleton has performed in public after she began to play the piano as a child.
According to Hello, Middleton promised ‘so many wonderful carols’ will be heard at the concert in a message shared earlier this week.
She said:
In the congregation tonight we’ve got many inspirational individuals. We owe them a huge debt of gratitude for all they’ve done in bringing people together and supporting their communities.
Music was so important to me during the pandemic as I think it was to so many people too. But above all it’s about celebrating the goodwill, the acts of kindness, love, empathy, and compassion to help people come through these difficult times.
Together At Christmas takes place at Westminster Abbey, where the Duke and Duchess held their wedding in 2011, and is set to air at 7.30pm.
